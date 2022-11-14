Both Manchester and Essex are holding their fall town meetings Monday evening.
New senior housing, regulation of adult entertainment, and property modifications are just a few items on Manchester warrant.
Meanwhile, Essex Town Meeting will consider 20 articles ranging from relatively routine financial transactions to the possible purchase for $1.15 million of 11.5 acres on Apple Street.
The Essex meeting will take place Nov. 14 beginning at 7:30 p.m. in gym at Essex Elementary School, 12 Story St. A quorum of 30 Essex registered voters is needed.
Manchester Town Meeting will begin Nov. 14, at 6:30 p.m. at Manchester Essex Regional Middle High School, 36 Lincoln St. Manchester officials have said the meeting may need to go a second night. A quorum of 100 registered Manchester voters is needed.
The Manchester meeting also will consider a series of significant changes to town zoning bylaws.