Voters in Cape Ann towns resoundingly cast their ballots Tuesday for Attorney General Maura Healey in the race for governor.
During the campaign for governor, Healey consistently lead in the polls, topping her challenger, Republican Geoffrey Diehl. Healey often lead Diehl in the polls by approximately 20 percentage points.
Diehl, a former state representative, also came up short in his 2018 Senate bid to topple incumbent U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
Preliminary vote totals were announced in Manchester and Essex about two hours after polls closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
According to unofficial results, voters chose Healey and running mate Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll over Diehl and running mate Leah Allen, 1,168 to 619 in Essex and 1,969 to 857 in Manchester. They also chose state Minority Bruce Tarr over independent challenger Terence Cudney, 1,299 to 424 in Essex and 1,995 to 688 in Manchester, and state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante over Republican Ashley Sullivan, 1,136 to 626 in Essex and 1,854 to 914 in Manchester.
Others who topped the ticket in Rockport and Essex in contested races were Andrea Campbell for attorney general, incumbent William Galvin for secretary of state, incumbent Deborah Goldberg for treasurer, Diana DiZoglio for treasurer, incumbent Seth Moulton for 6th District congressman, and incumbent Eileen Duff for Governor's Council.
Essex voters also voted no on Question 1, the so-called millionaire's tax, 986-786, and Question 3, which expand the number of liquor licenses a corporation could hold, 952-785. They said yes to Question 2, concerning dental insurance, 1,244 to 507, and Question 4, giving driver's licenses to state residents regardless of immigration status, 988-785.
Manchester voted yes on Question 1, 1,479 to 858; yes on Question 2, 2,021 to 757; no on Question 3, 1,511 to 1,221; and yes on Question 4, 1,648 to 1,150.
Rockport's unofficial results had not been posted as of 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Consistent flow
The flow of voters into the polling site at the Essex Public Safety Building was solid throughout the day.
“It’s been pretty consistent,” said Essex election warden Kathy McKinnon. “It’s been a good and steady turnout.”
Of the 2,907 registered voters in Essex, 914 had voted by 1:55 p.m., according to McKinnon.
Pattye Comfort, executive director of the Massachusetts League of Women Voters, told WCVB-TV the races in Massachusetts were not as combustible as some campaigns in other parts of the country.
“I don’t think we’ve seen the nastiness that’s been prevalent in other states,” she said.
Voting changes
There is a new look to voting in Massachusetts.
Essex Town Clerk Pam Thorne said election officials are still coming to grips with the 2020 “Vote By Mail” law. Thorne said the race for governor and the ballot questions may have sparked the most interest.
"An Act Fostering Voting Opportunities, Trust, Equity, and Security", more commonly termed “The VOTES Act,” expanded voting for the Sept. 1 state primary and Nov. 8 general election. The law permits votes be made early and in-person and by mail.
“We have had a big change in the amount of ballots voted by mail and a slight increase in the amount of early in-person voters,” said Thorne.
Thorne added it is too soon to tell what the change in voting law will mean.
“We did have an increase in the overall voting for the September primary election,” she said. “I anticipate that we will have about the same turnout for elections as before regardless of the new VOTES Act.”
Keeping an eye on one’s vote can be done by tracking its status online. Voters can verify the status of their application to vote and their ballot by going to www.trackmyballotMA.com. Dates for ballots mailed out and received back by election officials are updated daily.
Voters are asked to visit the town clerk’s Web page on the Town of Essex Web site for further information at www.essexma.org. Questions can also be answered by calling the Town Clerk’s office at 978-768-7111. E-mailed questions can be submitted to townclerk@essexma.org.