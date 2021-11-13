MANCHESTER — A proposed land trade with Hamilton did not get enough votes at Saturday's Fall Town Meeting to happen.
The article needed a two-thirds majority to pass, but the final tally was 91-60. With 151 votes, it would have needed at least 101 in favor to be approved.
The land trade would have allowed Hamilton to move a portion of Chebacco Road away from Gravelly Pond, a major fresh-water source for Manchester. Hamilton has been working to revamp and pave its portion of Chebacco Road since 2019.
Steve Gang, chairman of the Manchester Conservation Commission, said that while the proposal wasn't perfect, it would have given "about 90 percent of the protection" to the watershed "given the options that are there."
During public comment, voters expressed two main concerns with the article — the procedural missteps leading up to Fall Town Meeting, and the potential dangers from increased traffic and the possible environmental issues that increased traffic bring if it was approved.
Christine Delisio, a member of the Manchester Planning Board, was the first to speak during public comment. She asked why the town was trying to force the issue through Town Meeting when Hamilton failed to properly notify the town during the permitting process.
When applying with the Massachusetts Environmental Protection Agency, Hamilton reportedly did not formally notify Manchester's town departments about the project. MEPA rejected the application, and Hamilton now is in the process of reapplying.
Hamilton Town Manager Joseph Domelowicz, who was in the audience, responded that Manchester had been aware of the Chebacco Road project since early 2020 and that "the letters didn't get sent for some reason."
Manchester Town Administrator Greg Federspeil said moving forward, the town would work with Hamilton on the permitting process. He also noted that voters could still approve the land trade even if the permits are still in the works.
Still, other voters worried that paving would bring an increase of traffic to what is a quiet dirt road. Ani Sarkisian, a Hamilton resident and member of the community group Save Chebacco Trails and Watershed, noted more cars could be dangerous to the many pedestrians and cyclists who use the "very narrow" road. David Parmelee of Norwood Avenue used Mill Road as an example, which he claimed is now "a lightning rod of traffic problems and speeding."
Before the article was put to a vote, two voters filed motions. One sought to include language that would forbid Hamilton from paving the road. It ultimately failed. The other, which was approved, would have required Hamilton to study "speeding and traffic mitigation."
Article 2, which sought money to begin developing the old Pine Street dump into a multipurpose field, was approved 118-30. Initial engineering plans are expected to cost $92,200. Half will be paid for through a grant from the Community Preservation Committee — the town's free cash will cover the rest.
Sarah Mellish, chairwoman of the Finance Committee, said the committee did not support the article. She recommended holding off on the request until the Finance Committee can properly budget it along with other town expenses later this year. However, voters expressed during public comment the need for more field space in town.
Article 3, which sought $120,000 to replace an out-of-commission Harbormaster boat, was approved 135-6.
Voters also approved Article 6, 122-16. The article sought a non-binding public endorsement for potential developers to expand the town's current affordable housing stock at Newport Park, The Plains and Loading Place. In an effort to sweeten the deal, the endorsement also includes the opportunity to build on the Public Works lot off Pleasant Street at a reduced cost.
The remaining articles, all approved, sought to clean up the town's zoning bylaws.
Here's how Fall Town Meeting voted:
1 (two-thirds majority) -- 91 in favor, 60 against (failed).
Article 2 (majority) -- 118 in favor, 30 against.
Article 3 (majority) -- 135 in favor, 6 against.
Article 4 (two-thirds majority) -- 141 in favor, 1 against.
Article 5 (two-thirds majority) -- 126 in favor, 14 against.
Article 6 (majority) -- 122 in favor, 16 against.
Article 7 (majority) -- 115 in favor, 4 against.
Article 8 (majority) -- 115 in favor, 4 against.