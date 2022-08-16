MANCHESTER — Two new brush fires were put out by Manchester firefighters this past weekend as the state-wide drought continues to dry out Cape Ann.
Meanwhile, firefighters were back at Poles Hill in Gloucester on Monday afternoon to fight back a flareup of a brush fire that has claimed 20 acres. and Rockport firefighters spent much of Saturday extinguishing hot spots in Woodland Acres in their town.
On Saturday evening, Manchester dispatch received numerous 911 calls reporting smoke near Crooked Lane. Manchester Fire Department and the state Department of Conservation and Recreation dispatched at 1:20 p.m. According to Manchester fire Chief Jason Cleary, firefighters were able to put out the small fire that covered about one-tenth of an acre.
“We haven’t been back there,” he continued. “The DCR stuck around to clear out some hot spots but they hadn’t called us back since then.”
Then, on Sunday at 11:14 p.m., Manchester Fire Department was alerted to a fire on Crow Island. The call initially came in as a house fire, so all of the town’s first responders were dispatched. However, once on the scene, it was quickly discovered that the fire was in the brush behind the Crow Island house. Manchester Police reported the small blaze only covered a 10-by 20-foot patch of land.
“As far as I know it was extinguished,” said Cleary. “When we left last night it was extinguished completely. We checked on it again this morning and there were no issues.”
No injuries were reported at either fire scene. Cleary said the cause for both fires is currently unknown.
These two back-to-back brush fires are just minor blips compared to the blazes around Cape Ann as of late. Firefighters were back at Poles Hill in Gloucester on Monday afternoon, their second week fighting back flareups of a brush fire that has claimed 20 acres since Aug. 1. In addition, for the past month, the Rockport Forest Fire Department has been back and forth at Woodland Acres containing a brush fire that has moved underground, covering at least 12 acres of wooded area.
“We were there pretty much there all weekend,” said Rockport Forest Fire Warden Michael Frontierro. “Three times on Saturday, and on Friday from 2 to 10:30 p.m.”
“It’s still in containment area, about a 19-acre circle,” he said of the Woodland Acres fire. “There’s still some brush in there that will burn until it rains.”
The Rockport Illumination Weekend fireworks display on Saturday didn’t cause any issues, according to Frontierro.
In wake of the state-wide drought, all Cape Ann communities have implemented a outdoor water ban until further notice.
