Manchester fine art frame shop closes after 26 years

MANCHESTER — CF Hayback, owner of Nor’East Frameworks on Beach Street, has closed down his store.
Hayback’s last day at the shop was on Christmas Eve this past week. He plans on starting a new framing business in the Washington, D.C., area sometime next year.
“This has been an honor and privilege to be working for you for 26 years,” said Hayback on the store’s answering machine, “but it’s time for a chapter change.”
A thank-you letter to the Manchester community, written by Hayback, is currently posted outside the shop’s front window.
“With a determination to do work that was as good as you could get anywhere, we opened here in this beautiful town,” it reads, “for those who wanted quality, custom picture framing and art handling services, but didn’t want the hassle of driving down to Boston to get it done.”
Over the past two-and-a-half decades, Nor’East Frameworks prided itself on not cutting any corners while framing artwork for Cape Ann artists.
“Thrown away were mat samples I knew to be problematic and damaging, even if many other shops utilized them to keep prices down,” Hayback’s letter reads. “I adopted UV filtering glass as soon as it was readily available because I knew how easily artwork was damaged by light.”
While not at the shop, Hayback had a hand in supporting Cape Ann arts. He helped organize art shows at the Manchester Community Center and participated in the annual Cape Ann Plein Air Festival. From 2008 to 2011, Hayback helped run the Manchester Arts Festival.
Despite Hayback moving, it may not spell the end for Nor’East Frameworks.
“With a bit of luck and good fortune, we may have someone stepping in to run and own this shop,” concludes Hayback’s letter. “Fingers are crossed, and prayers have been said.”
Hayback could not be reached for comment on this story.
