MANCHESTER — The Manchester Fire Department purchased a new stretcher and power lift system for EMS Ambulance 1 with federal grant money.
“This system allows the stretcher to be supported throughout loading and unloading, preventing cumulative back injuries for the firefighters,” the department said on its Facebook page.
Fire Chief Jason Cleary said EMS workers will no longer have to “man-handle” stretchers into the back of EMS One.
“Even though (the old Ambulance 1 stretcher) had the automatic wheels that went up (when lifted into the ambulance), this one has a clip that helps guides it in,” he explained. “The amount of repetitive motion we do, back injuries can be a career ender for firefighters and EMS. Overall, it will help us be more efficient and operate more safely at the same time.”
The department was awarded $52,157.98 through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program in August. Cleary said the department applied for the grant last year but was turned down.
“The hard work of Lt. Tim Crosbie and former Interim Fire Chief Al Beardsley laid a sold foundation for the grant application to be built upon,” the department’s Facebook post reads. “David Parr, former Wakefield fire chief, who is the regional fire program specialist for FEMA Region 1, provided invaluable assistance throughout the process.”
