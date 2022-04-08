MANCHESTER — If it wasn't for Manchester Police and Fire, resident Kenneth King said he'd be "in a container on a shelf."
Instead, first responders were able to resuscitate King in the nick of time after he went into cardiac arrest last month.
On Friday, King and his wife, Olga Hayes, reunited with the three firefighter/paramedics and three police officers who saved his life that fateful March morning.
"It was outstanding teamwork," King said. "Everything went very well, including at Beverly Hospital."
Fire Chief Jason Cleary delivered a special commendation to the three firefighters/paramedics who responded: Lt. Tim Crosbie, Jonathan McDiarmid and Brian Jenckes. Likewise, police Chief Todd Fitzgerald recognized Dispatcher/Reserve Officer Chelsie Reilly and Patrol Officers Richard Chute and Andiana Sidell for their efforts during the medical emergency.
“I would like to take the time to recognize and congratulate these three officers and three firefighters for their knowledge, professionalism, and the ability to remain determined and focused on the tasks at hand during this call," said Fitzgerald in a prepared statement. "The officers initial life-saving efforts and MFD’s advanced efforts at the scene along with superb dispatching by Dispatcher/Officer Reilly no doubt in my mind led to the news that the patient was expected to make a full recovery.”
According to statement sent out by the town, the Manchester first responders arrived at the house within four minutes of Hayes' call to 911.
"He always said that I saved his life," she said. "Now I can say, 'I sure as hell have!'"
According to McDiarmid, King suffered from ventricular fibrillation, or V-fib, which is a dangerous type of arrhythmia, or irregular heartbeat, that starts in the bottom two of the heart's four chambers.
"We're very pleased that we were able to respond with our full capacity," he said.
King said recovery has been slow and steady. An avid carpenter, he's frustrated that he can't be as physical as he used to be.
"What has been good, though, is that we've turned back to art," he said. "We've been rebuilding that direction in our life. And there's no better place to do that than in Manchester."