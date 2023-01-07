MANCHESTER — Speeding motor vehicles on Pine Street are raising the hackles of town officials intent on keeping pedestrians and children safe.
First the speed limit was 25 miles per hour on the section of Pine Street between its intersection with Pleasant Street and the downtown. Then, the speed limit was knocked down to 20 mph. The matter was a subject of discussion at a recent meeting of the Manchester-by-the-Sea’s Select Board and Bike & Pedestrian Committee.
But according to Ann Harrison, vice chairwoman of the Select Board, a recent traffic study by the Police Department showed lowering the speed limit to 20 mph actually resulted in cars and trucks cruising through town faster than when the speed limit was 25.
“Lowering the speed limit actually had the effect of raising the speed,” said Harrison. “The average speed of the cars went up.”
In response to these findings, Harrison said Select Board members considered in December returning the limit to 25 mph. Now, the quarter-mile stretch of roadway in question is part of a new study where police officials will continue to monitor speeds.
“This is an experiment,” said Harrison. “The Bikes & Pedestrian Committee and selectmen are both worried about speeding and (motor vehicles) passing over the yellow line.”
Police and town officials are considering long-term solutions to the problem, especially since much of the road is wide and straight — a dynamic that encourages faster driving.
“We’re trying to find a solution,” said Harrison. “It’s easy to let your speed creep up on it.”
Manchester Police Chief Todd Fitzgerald said his department plans to coordinate with the Department of Public Works about possible recommendations, based on the survey findings.
Fitzgerald points to “Regulation 380-B” which was adopted for Pine Street in 1974 that set a speed limit of 35 mph on sections of the road.
“In my opinion, the speed limit set at 20 is too low for the existing road,” said Fitzgerald, who added a speed limit of 25 is more reasonable for parts of Pine Street.
Finding solutions
Part of the concern being expressed by town officials and parents is that the town, by means of the Parks and Recreation Department, is planning to build an athletic field off Pine Street, adjacent to Route 128 – an area where children will congregate.
Soon, there will be more pedestrians at that location — close to the crossing of Pine Street and Route 128.
“It’s a wide road and that’s where people often speed,” said Harrison. “So, we’re looking for a solution.”
Terry Cowman, a Bike & Pedestrian Committee member for about 20 years, pointed to the past, when Pine Street was a more rural setting with fewer cars — resulting in faster speeds. He said he is not so sure people have learned.
Cowman, who has served on the Bike & Pedestrian Committee for about 20 years, said the jump in population in Manchester also contributes to the issue, adding the number of homes along the road has increased.
He estimates there are now almost 70 homes located on Pine Street between Pleasant Street and Route 127.
Town officials recently received a $50,000 grant from the state Department of Transportation “Shared Streets and Spaces” program to fund pedestrian lights and electronic “speed feedback” signs.
“That will help a little bit,” Cowman said.
The Bike & Pedestrian Committee, Select Board, Department of Public Works and Manchester Police Department are now considering an overall safety plan for the area, Cowman said.
“There’s some concern about that as well,” Cowman said. “There are family-orientated neighborhoods with kids walking. The bottom line is Pine Street needs to be redesigned.”
