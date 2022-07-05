Downtown Manchester was abuzz Monday morning for the annual Independence Day Parade.
The parade featured floats, live musical performances, dancers and community groups from all across the state.
On Pleasant Street, new residents Lea and Cameron Thorpe were hosting a Fourth of July housewarming party.
“We just moved in two months ago,” said Lea. “We have both families here. A bunch of people from Newport, Cape Cod, Beverly and Plymouth. We got a lot of kids here too and six dogs.”
The couple previously lived in Boston before packing up and heading to Cape Ann. Lea said the community and the beaches were a big draw for them.
“We wanted to still be near Boston but have our own space as well,” she continued.
Lea’s nephew, Wells, 4, had a front-row seat to the parade on the sidewalk. He said his favorite part of the parade was collecting pieces of candy from the marchers.
Down the street, Doug and Sarah Turnbull of Beverly were visiting their Manchester friends this Independence Day. Their daughter, Suzanna, 8, said she was a big fan of the parade.
“I really like the people who do flips and gymnastics up and down the street,” she said.
The parade kicked off with a fleet of classic cars. Ed Bjork of Essex took out his 1977 Chevy Corvette C3 for this year’s event.
“I’ve had this car since 2000,” he said. “I bought two of them, took them apart, and made them into one. It was a bit of work because I’ve had Fords all my life.”
Bjork said he’s been participating in the parade for nearly 40 years.
“I’m mostly known for my 1949 pickup truck,” he explained. “I got three cars — this one, the pickup and an old Thunderbird that had a tree fall on it.”
Following up the vintage vehicles were troops of Revolutionary War reenactors. Tom Dietzel of Bridgewater and Henry Cook of Randolph marched in uniforms of the 10th Massachusetts Regiment.
“We’re a light infantry,” said Dietzel. “We do many impressions. Our group is based out of Boston more or less — some are from outside New England.”
Cook said the Fourth is always a busy time for reenactors.
“After this we’re headed to Minute Man National Park in Lincoln for the reading of the Declaration of Independence,” he said. “We have the honor of firing a three-volley salute off the bridge there.”
Another group having a busy weekend was the Volume 2 Steel Drum Band of Boston. On Saturday, they performed at the Gloucester Horribles Parade. Manchester was there first of two performances on Monday — they were due in Beverly later that day.
“We love the people of Gloucester, Manchester and Beverly,” said band member Arnie Williams.
The parade ended with a Fourth of July party at Coach Field on Norwood Avenue. Andrea Lance Weaver arrived at the park with her young son, Patrick, 3, just in time to see the Connecticut Hurricanes marching band perform on the soccer field.
“Patrick likes seeing all the old trucks, but doesn’t necessarily like hearing them,” she said. “We never have a reason to leave town during the Fourth. Our friends sometimes go down to Nantucket, but we just can’t bear to leave.”
