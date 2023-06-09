MANCHESTER — In an effort to protect coastal habitat restoration projects in Manchester-by-the-Sea, the federal government is awarding $1,561,511 for the Central Street Bridge Replacement and Sawmill Brook Restoration Project.
The award was announced Thursday during an outdoor ceremony in the parking lot behind Manchester’s Town Hall.
The project will reconstruct the bridge with a widened span and remove a tide gate — in an effort to improve tidal flow and enhance fish passage for the threatened rainbow smelt and other species.
The appropriation is part of a $3,745,290 award through the Coastal Zone Management Habitat Protection and Restoration Awards for both Manchester and Truro. The program was established by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Rebecca Tepper, secretary of the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, was present to announce the award for Manchester.
“Environmental restoration requires a long-term commitment to bring projects from planning and permitting to shovels in the ground,” said Tepper. “These projects are excellent examples of how we can harness partnership to deliver for Massachusetts residents.”
During the award ceremony, Manchester Town Administrator Gregory Federspiel said that by restoring Sawmill Brook to its natural state, removing the tidal gate and reestablishing a salt marsh habitat, the overall effort will be better able to respond to flooding concerns.
Plus, he said the effort will protect properties and enhance the natural ecosystem’s ability to function as a vital buffer zone.
“It’s huge,” Federspiel said. “We are very pleased the funding is coming to Manchester. Patience and persistence symbolizes this project.
“This is a critical infrastructure project for our core village area and we appreciate our partnership with the commonwealth to bring this project to fruition and are very pleased to be awarded these federal funds,” he said.
The project in Manchester will aim to reduce the risk of flooding — a hazard that has impacted town facilities and roads during major storms — by improving water flow through the widened and unimpeded bridge span.
In addition, the Manchester Fire Station and other town infrastructure will be protected when eroding stream banks are stabilized.
Town seen as model for multi-agency cooperation
Manchester Select Board member Ann Harrison told those gathered the money received will be put to good use.
“This is a project that’s been needed or decades,” she said.
Also present at the Thursday ceremony was Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester.
“What a great day this is for Manchester-by-the-Sea,” he said.
“This town isn’t going it alone. We’re going to find a way forward.”
Lisa Berry Engler, director of the Massachusetts Office of Coastal Zone Management (CZM), said the grant funds were secured in partnership with the Massachusetts Department of Fish and Game’s Division of Ecological Restoration and the towns of Manchester and Truro.
“Recognizing that degraded coastal habitats are highly susceptible to climate change impacts, CZM seized on this competitive federal grant opportunity to help fund these important restoration projects,” said Engler. “The climate crisis is here. We want to make sure all hands are on deck.”
In Truro, the Pamet River Restoration Project was awarded $2,183,779 to advance modeling, design and permitting to restore tidal flow at five locations currently restricted by railroad road crossings. The funding will be used to conduct a feasibility study and collect date to support the goal of restoring natural tidal flow, salt marsh functions, improve water quality and fish passage within the Pamet River system.
The Coastal Zone Management Habitat Protection and Restoration grants are provided through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Eligible state coastal programs can submit proposals for projects that focus on coastal habitat restoration, coastal habitat restoration planning, engineering and design and land conversation.
