MANCHESTER — The town is hoping to hold Fall Town Meeting indoors this year. If not, it may not happen at all.
Initial discussions on when and where Fall Town Meeting should be held took place Monday when selectmen met.
Town Administrator Greg Federspiel said it would cost the town around $50,000 to get a large tent pitched up on the Manchester Essex Regional Middle and High School football field on Lincoln Street.
“It’s looking less and less likely,” Federspiel said Thursday about this potential scenario. “To get a large enough tent on an astroturf field, it’s not looking viable.”
State law requires all citizens petitions to be submitted to the town 28 days before Town Meeting is held. On top of that, the Planning Board is still workshopping new zoning regulations for residents to vote on this fall. A public hearing on the matter is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 21.
With this in mind, selectmen decided it’s not worth having a nearly four-hour public meeting with nearly 350 attendees outdoors in late fall weather.
“The outdoor situation is just too risky,” said Selectman John Round at Monday’s meeting. “If it’s 40 degrees, you’ll only get 100 people (to attend).”
Problem is, the Middle and High School cafeteria might not be able to hold all the attendees spaced six feet apart from one another.
“Another option is to use a couple of spaces in the high school,” said Federspiel. “Obviously, the preference is to be socially distant in one large room, but Plan B is to use a couple of rooms and have them connected with what’s going on through audio and video equipment.”
Rockport had a similar setup at its Fall Town Meeting earlier this month. Most attendees sat inside the Rockport High School gymnasium, but others chose to sit outside under a large tent and follow along with the proceedings via a live TV broadcast. Votes from indoors and outdoors were tallied with remote radio devices.
If the Manchester Essex Middle and High School is unable to accommodate a multi-room Town Meeting, the town would have to look for an indoor space outside of Manchester. Gordon College in Wenham and the Benjamin A. Smith Field House at Gloucester High School were ideas floated at Monday’s meeting.
“It’s been a slow process” reaching out to potential hosts, Federspiel said. “I don’t know the status of responses right now as we got another town employee working on it, but we’ve been putting out feelers and waiting for a response.”
If all else fails, the town may have to skip Fall Town Meeting for the second year in a row. However, residents could potentially petition the town with 200 signatures to force a Fall Town Meeting this year.
At their next meeting on Oct. 4, selectmen will consider which articles to table on the proposed Fall Town Meeting warrant in order to keep the event as short as possible.
