MANCHESTER — The second and final public forum on the future of Manchester’s public safety dispatch will be held Thursday, May 5, at 7 p.m.
The town is weighing two options: spend $5.27 million over the next seven years on new hires, technology and upgrades to the current dispatch operation; or move it all out to North Shore Regional 911 Call Center in Middleton.
While joining the North Shore Regional 911 Call Center won’t cost the town anything, officials have planned to spend at least $1.31 million over seven years on front-desk clerk salaries and a “safe lobby” for those in an emergency after the police station is closed.
More information on how to join the Zoom conference may be found at manchester.ma.us.
