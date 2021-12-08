MANCHESTER — The second Zoning Board of Appeals public hearing regarding the 40B affordable housing complex proposed for Shingle Hill will be held Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m.
Attendees will be able to join online or over the phone via Zoom. Information on how to sign on to the virtual meeting is available at manchester.ma.us.
Zoning Board Chairwoman Sarah Mellish told the Gloucester Daily that Times three abutters to the proposed construction site submitted letters to the board regarding the project. These letters will be read aloud and submitted to record at Wednesday's meeting. Mellish was unable to comment on who wrote the letters and what they contain due to open meeting laws.
The Zoning Board of Appeals is seeking third-party agencies to cross-review developer SLV's submitted site plan, engineering and geotechnical research, and studies regarding the potential impacts on traffic and the local environment.
"We received responses from the traffic one," explained Mellish . "We'll be discussing that Wednesday. We have not received responses for the others others. The due date is around January."
The traffic study review is expected to begin in January.
"We're going to take on one aspect of the project at a time," said Mellish.
SLV is appealing to the state for permits to build its proposed 136-unit complex rather than local agencies. Chapter 40B stipulates that developers may get their permits from the state if the community they're building in is unable to raise its affordable housing by a rate of 0.5% per year.
At the last public hearing in November, Zoning Board members said they will petition the state to stop SLV's application process under Chapter 40B's “safe harbor” regulation, which would once again put the power into local agencies' hands. The town is looking to have Powder Hill Lane apartments officially recognized by the state as affordable housing stock. If successful, Manchester's affordable housing stock will increase by 1.3%.
SLV's complex doesn't seem to have many proponents at Town Hall. In June, then Selectmen Chairman Eli Boling sent a letter to MassHousing regarding his “grave concerns” as the project does not follow Manchester's zoning bylaws and environmental protection regulations. The town's Conservation Commission has also publicly opposed SLV's proposal.