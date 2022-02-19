MANCHESTER — The Phippen-Smith House on 301 Summer St., where Jefferey Epstein associate and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell resided for some time, is up for sale.
The Colonial-style home is listed for $7.3 million by Tracy Campion of Campion and Company. According to an article published in Mansion Global, it was constructed in Salem in the mid-17th century before being moved and reconstructed at its current location in the 1930s.
Scott Borgerson purchased the five-bedroom home, on a 1 1/2 acre oceanfront lot, under an LLC called Tidewood, for $2.4 million in June 2016, according to property records at the South Essex Registry of Deeds. In 2019 it had an assessed value of just under $3 million, town records show. Current records show the 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom home, part of the Sharksmouth Estate, has an assessed value of $3,603,500.
Borgerson, a maritime expert and investor, confirmed in the Mansion Global article that Maxwell lived with him in the Phippen-Smith House prior to her arrest in 2020. But Mansion Global said he refused to address reports by the New York Post, Britain's Daily Mail and other media outlets that the two were married.
It is unknown how long Maxwell, a 60-year-old British socialite, lived with Borgerson, a 46-year-old divorced father of two, in Manchester. Borgerson stated she has never had a financial stake in the home.
Borgerson and Maxwell were defendants in a 2019 lawsuit over Tidewater's plans to install a natural swimming pool, an in-law apartment and a garage; a year later the court decided in their favor.
Maxwell was found guilty of sex trafficking minors last December. A financial report among court exhibits in her trial said she was married in 2016 and that Maxwell had put the majority of the $20.2 million in assets she had in 2015 into a trust controlled by her spouse. It said the assets, $16 million of which was in cash or equities, were worth $22.5 million on Oct. 31, 2020.
Maxwell is slated to be sentenced in June, but last month she requested a new trial after a juror told several media outlets that his revelation of past sexual abuse helped sway other jurors to convict.
Borgerson and Campion could not be reached for comment on this story.