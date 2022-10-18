MANCHESTER — A pianist turned drummer will lead a drumming circle this Saturday at Manchester Public Library.
All are invited to join in the live drumming circle Oct. 22, from 3 to 4 p.m. on the lawn at the library, 15 Union St. It will be led by Otha Day, who has has advanced degrees in piano performance and piano pedagogy.
Day performed as a solo pianist and with orchestras and ensembles in both classical and jazz genres until he had a stroke later in life. As part of his recovery, he picked up the drums, and in many ways, it changed his life.
“I’m all about helping people realize how connected we all are,” Day said in prepared statement. “We play the heartbeat rhythm and my intention is to get (the drummers) to realize we’re on one Earth, we are all responsible for each other, and to give folks strength to share. ... When I see people smiling and laughing and connecting, it means hearts are opening.”
Born in Mississippi, then growing up in Chicago, Day has found music unites people and has brought the joy and healing power of drumming to people of all ages in all kinds of settings through the decades.
Please register for this program at manchesterpl.org/events.