MANCHESTER — A stroll around the landscaped grounds of Manchester Public Library now offers more than a way to exercise.
The library recently unveiled its new StoryWalk, a project overseen by Carol Bender, the library’s head of youth services. The StoryWalk, a concept created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, is string of story boards, containing pages from a children’s book, installed along a path. As walkers read one page, they are directed to the next page in the story.
Manchester’s StoryWalk was gifted in memory of Nina Adams and with additional support from The Hooper Fund and The Friends of the Manchester Public Library, according to library director Sara Collins.
“DesignScape installed it and it was incorporated as part of the landscape design of MaryAnn Malarky that was funded through Community Preservation funds in a Friends of the Manchester Public library application,” Collins said. “It was finished May 12th, that includes StoryWalk installation and the landscaping as both pieces were woven together to provide a beautiful and harmonious enhancement of the library yard. Each in their own way play a part in reinforcing the lovely setting of the library and creating a warm welcoming element to encourage enjoyment of the grounds as well as the building.”
While the installation is permanent, Collins said the StoryWalk will change as seasons and months go on, and that some stories will fill all of the 18 story-boards with a two-page spread on each, while other tales will fill a lesser number.
“The current, ‘Miss Rumphius’ by Barbara Cooney ties in with our theme of reading Maine-centered books for all ages, or as we have been calling it, Manchester READS: The Maine Event 2022,” she added.
“I hate to give the mystery away,” Collins said, “but this particular StoryWalk has a fun interactive piece.”
Readers will be able to retrieve an item related to the story’s message — “Do something to make the world a more beautiful place” — at the front desk as long as supplies last.
