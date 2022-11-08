MANCHESTER — The town’s ban on non-essential outdoor watering has been lifted
The Select Board voted Monday evening to lift the water ban effective immediately. The ban had been in place in Manchester since Aug. 2 due to severe drought conditions across the region.
DPW Director Chuck Dam reports that the current water supply at Gravelly Pond and the Lincoln Street Well are at healthy levels thanks to residents’ water conservation efforts over the past three months.
The Select Board would like to ask residents to continue using voluntary water conservation practices as good stewards of our local environment.
Gloucester and Essex have lifted their bans. According to the town’s website, Rockport’s ban on non-essential outdoor watering remains in place.