Manchester man infected by EEE dead from 'multiple complications'

BOSTON— Massachusetts public health officials say a third person who contracted Eastern equine encephalitis, a rare, mosquito-borne virus, has died.
The man is from Manchester and, according to the Manchester Town Administrator Greg Federspiel, "multiple complications" caused his death. The state Department of Public Health said the man reportedly contracted the virus some two to three weeks ago.
Laboratory testing confirmed the case as the ninth of 10 human incidents of EEE this season, according to the DPH. The agency says there have also been eight confirmed animal cases of the virus, which can lead to serious brain damage or death.
On Friday, the Northeast Mosquito Control District announced after testing local mosquitoes, researchers were unable to find any evidence of mosquitoes carrying Eastern equine encephalitis and West Nile virus in Manchester.
The man was said to travel between Ipswich, Boxford, Topsfield, Essex, Gloucester and Manchester for work.
Officials also said Friday they had confirmed the state’s second human case of West Nile virus.
As of Sept. 23, the DPH has named 35 communities in Massachusetts at critical risk for EEE, 40 at high risk, and 127 at moderate risk for the virus. While Manchester was listed at moderate risk on Monday, the rest of Cape Ann was listed as low risk.
Risk for West Nile was listed as low on Cape Ann, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.