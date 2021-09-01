MANCHESTER — Masks must now be worn indoors at all Manchester businesses and public buildings until further notice.
The mandate, issued by the town, goes into effect today, and was announced by police Chief Todd Fitzgerald in a Code Red call to residents Tuesday morning.
"We hope that this small personal effort is a proactive way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and its variants," Fitzgerald said.
Selectmen and Board of Health will reevaluate public health data regarding this measure on a continual basis, he added.
Vaccination against COVID-19 will protect you from the most severe symptoms of the virus that can lead to hospitalization, according to town health officials. Residents may visit the website of the Greater Cape Ann Comminity Collaborative, www.capeannclinic.com, to find a local vaccine clinic and book an appointment.
"We can all do our part to help prevent a rise of COVID in our community and keep our businesses open," Fitzgerald said. "Wear a mask indoors and get vaccinated to protect your family, friends, and yourself."
Selectmen and the Board of Health may be contacted with any questions at 978-526-2000 and 978-526-7385, respectively.
Residents can sign up for phone, text or emails alerts from the town at https://www.manchester.ma.us/list.aspx
.