Manchester Memorial awarded for saving energy

MANCHESTER — Manchester Memorial Elementary School was recently awarded “LEED Gold Certification” for recording a “high energy-saving performance score.”
The award was given in November by Green Business Certification Inc. to JCJ Architecture, the school’s designer and architect. LEED stands for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design.
The Manchester Memorial Elementary School project, completed in 2021, was designed as a “flexible, student-focused, collaborative and sustainable elementary school” for the Manchester Essex Regional School District.
“Since completion. the school has become a place of pride for the community and Manchester Essex Regional School District,” said schools Superintendent Pamela Beaudoin. “It is a further honor to say that it has achieved LEED gold status, one of the highest recognitions for sustainability.
“The school will serve students and families for decades to come and this certification is a testament not only to our dedication to the health and wellbeing today, but also to the future generations that will learn and grow within the facilities,” she continued.
The 77,102-square-foot school now houses 335 students from pre-kindergarten to fifth grade. It integrates general grade-level classrooms and three specialized education programs within classroom wings and provides open corridors for extended learning opportunities.
Green Business Certification Inc. accepted all of the documented points, with the project receiving 14 out of a total of 16 available points on energy performance.
“This LEED certification is part of a long history of environmental stewardship for JCJ, and epitomizes our commitment to sustainability, not only within this project, but as an organization,” said James LaPosta, chief architectural officer and design principal at JCJ Architecture. “We are immensely proud of the thoughtful and strategic work done on this project and are delighted to have the team’s efforts in sustainable design recognized in this way.
JCJ Architecture collaborated with the school and surrounding neighborhood to create a school that suits the needs of educators, administrators, students, and the wider community.
In addition, JCJ worked in consultation with the district’s School Building Committee and with the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) in support of meeting the project’s physical, educational, experiential and sustainability related goals.
LEED-certified buildings save money, improve efficiency, lower carbon emissions, and create healthier places for inhabitants. To achieve LEED certification, a project earns points by adhering to prerequisites and credits that address carbon, energy, water, waste, transportation, materials, health, and indoor environmental quality.
Projects go through a verification and review process by Green Business Certification and are awarded points that correspond to a level of LEED certification, with projects placing in the 60- to 79-point range achieving gold status
In addition to JCJ, project team members who were central to achieving this milestone are VvS Consultants, GGD Engineering, Engineers Design Group, Loriuchi Solien and Samiotes; Dore Whittier served as the owner’s project manager and WT Rich as the construction manager.