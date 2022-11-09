MANCHESTER — Town officials say if you want to get in touch Wednesday or Thursday, try email.
Phone lines at Town Hall and the Police Department business line went down Wednesday afternoon, according to alert posted by the town on social media and its website, manchester.ma.us.
The alert went on to say that E-911 is fully operational for emergencies.
Repairs are not expected to be complete until Thursday, Nov. 10.
Those needing to contact a town staff member are asked to email them directly until further notice. A list of staff emails may be found at manchester.ma.us/directory.