MANCHESTER — It’s all about the “Conversation.”
At least, that’s the aim of Manchester-by-the-Sea’s effort to open the doors of communication regarding town events and initiatives.
The vehicle for communication is called “Conversation Corner,” which is designed to both inform the public and allow Select Board members listen to residents’ concerns.
“We at the Select Board have been trying to implement a regular time each month where anybody who wanted to come talk with members of the board can do so in a more informal environment,” said Becky Jaques, the board’s chair.
During last week’s Select Board meeting, members discussed making the “Conversation Corner” a continuing and regular reality for Manchester residents. Tentative plans are to hold the meetings at Town Hall, 10 Central St., and also offer some meeting places out in the community.
The next Conversation Corner meeting will take place Thursday, Jan. 19, from 5- to 6:30 p.m. in the lobby at Town Hall.
Select Board member Ann Harrison said one goal of the Select Board this year is to improve “transparency and communication.”
“Having a place where people can come and ask questions and offer their concerns is a good thing,” said Harrison. “It’s getting to hear what people think about the issues in town and being able to explain our positions to them.
“It’s a two-sided thing.”
Jaques said the goal is to make the meetings informal.
“We want anybody who wants to come and talk with members of the board and do it in a more informal environment,” she said.
Potential gathering places and dates
In addition to holding the Conversation Corner at Town Hall, previous meetings have been held at the summer gathering Festival-by-the-Sea. One was also held at Seaside No. 1, 22 Central St., which may again be used as the site of an upcoming Conversation Corner.
“We had a really nice response with that, when people shared their concerns and asked questions,” said Jaques. “We’re going to try to (hold the meetings) on Thursdays.”
The Select Board meets the first and third Mondays of each month, except when holidays conflict with those days. Such was the case last Tuesday, when the Select Board held their meeting a day after the federal observance of New Year’s Day.
Planning “Conversation Corner” needs to consider an already full slate of meetings in town, Jaques said.
“We haven’t come up with anything definitely,” said Jaques. “We want to hold the meetings where it will be most comfortable for people. It’ll take a while, since it’s new. We’re kind of feeling our way.”
Jaques said the aim of the effort is hold the meetings in an accessible setting.
“It’s so people can feel their Select Board can be reached,” she said. “We live in a small town and we want to foster that sense of approachability. It’s like when you run into a neighbor on the street.”
