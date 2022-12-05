MANCHESTER — Fiscally sound.
That’s the word from Manchester-by-the-Sea officials who say while budgeting challenges do exist, the town’s bottom line is in solid shape.
But financing questions, mostly related to the Manchester Essex Regional School District, may be front and center very soon.
“The town’s overall financial condition remains strong,” writes Town Administrator Gregory Federspiel in the town’s fiscal year 2023 budget. “We enjoy a AAA rating. We have a healthy stabilization account.”
Federspiel also points to the town’s “overall fund balance (reserve) being well above the town’s targeted range so as to fully fund the town’s pension fund.”
Federspiel said one key issue facing several Cape Ann towns is whether inflation will continue to rise, adding inflation hits energy costs, supplies, road projects and the cost of capital projects.
“With high inflation, there’s a whole host of challenges,” he said. “The crystal ball is pretty cloudy. Where this economy is headed next is a question. It seems like there might be a recession but who knows?”
In addition, he said funding for schools remains a challenge.
“At the Manchester Essex Regional School District, Essex Elementary School is very old and tired,” Federspiel said. Essex Elementary School was built in 1958, and the the Habeeb Study, conducted during the 2011-2012 school year, determined the building had exceeded its useful life and had structural and programmatic problems that needed to be addressed.
In addition, Federspiel said it is likely the Manchester Essex Regional School District will seek additional funding sources. Recently, he said, school officials have resorted to using their reserve account to fund the operational budget.
“The past few years they have had to dip into the reserve account and it’s not sustainable,” he said. “School funding and capital needs are a big challenge. Budgets have been stable and we’re in good financial shape right now.
“But we face some head winds.”
While Federspiel said a debt exclusion question will probably not be presented at the 2023 annual Town Meeting, such a question may be on the horizon. He predicted consideration of this sort of financing measure for Essex Elementary School may take place within five years.
Federspiel said additional capital projects that will need attention sooner rather than later are the town’s sewage treatment plant and the aging Public Works facility. He said town workers continue to replace very old and, in some cases, deteriorating sewerage and water pipes.
The DPW building itself dates to the 1960s.
“It’s at the end of its life span,” said Federspiel. “There’s a lot of challenges.”
Fiscal challenges
Manchester-by-the-Sea’s fiscal 2023 budget states: “The three biggest fiscal challenges we face continue to be determining the right staffing levels of our public safety operations (Fire/EMS, Police, Harbor, and Health Department), funding our infrastructure improvement needs and providing the funds, both operating and capital, to the regional school district.”
Meanwhile, a similar story is being reported on Beacon Hill, which bodes well for the 351 cities and towns in Massachusetts.
According to the fiscal 2023 budget report, “… the state is in a good position financially and has additional funds from the federal government which hopefully will find its way to local municipalities in the form of grants for infrastructure projects.
“We will do well if we see a modest increase in the aid the school districts receive, though it will not match the percentage increase in expenditures, meaning local funds will continue to have to cover a larger and larger share of the district’s budget.”
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or via e-mail at shagan@northofboston.com.