MANCHESTER — With temperatures expected to be in the 90s in the coming days, cooling centers will be open around town, Police Chief Todd Fitzgerald announced.
Residents may find respite from this heat wave at:
Police station conference room, 10 Central St.., which is open 24 hours.
Town Hall, room 5, second floor, 36 Lincoln St. Residents are asked to check in at the police station before going to this location. It is open 24 hours.
Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., which is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Temperatures are forecast to be in the low 90s on Cape Ann beginning Wednesday and lasting through Friday. High temperatures, along with high humidity levels, are expected to result in high heat indexes, which is the “feel like” temperature, over the next few days.
On Wednesday, Aug. 11, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. a heat advisory is in effect with heat index values expected to reach 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Then, an excessive heat watch is in effect Thursday, Aug. 12, at 11 a.m. until Friday, Aug. 13, at 8 p.m., with dangerously hot conditions and heat index values between 105 and 109 degrees possible.