MANCHESTER — The town is offering residents two places to cool off as temperatures are expected to soar through Wednesday.
Chief Todd Fitzgerald said the conference room at the police station, 10 Central St., will be open at all times Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday for members of the public to cool down from the heat.
A cooling station is also available at Room 5 on the second floor of Town Hall, next door to the police station, during business hours from 8 am. to 4 p.m.
A heat advisory remains in effect regionally until Wednesday, June 30, at 7 p.m. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in Manchester-by-the-Sea may reach a high of 90 degrees Monday, 93 degrees Tuesday and 87 degrees Wednesday.
The Manchester Police Department also offers some heat safety tips from the American Red Cross and National Safety Council:
Hot cars can be deadly; never leave children or pets in your vehicle. The inside temperature of the car can quickly reach over 100 degrees, even on a 70-degree day.
Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids, like water.
Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who spend much of their time alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat. If someone doesn’t have air conditioning, they should seek relief from the heat during the warmest part of the day in places like libraries, theaters, malls, etc.
Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun’s rays.
Slow down, stay indoors and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day, which is typically around 3 p.m. Postpone outdoor games and activities if the temperature is too hot.
Avoid extreme temperature changes.
Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat. Make sure they have plenty of cool water.