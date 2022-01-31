MANCHESTER — The town-wide winter parking ban, in place since midnight Saturday morning, will expire on Tuesday, Feb, 1, at 8 a.m.
Town officials say the Department of Public Works is working Monday to clear roadways and sidewalks. On street parking is not permitted at this time to allow crews to continue their clean-up efforts.
"Please be aware that when the ban is lifted some streets will continue to be very narrow," town leaders said. "We are asking that if this is the case on your street please seek alternative parking to avoid blocking the roadways to emergency vehicles.
The Fire Departmen thanks residents and business owners for helping to clear out fire hydrants.
The Department of Public Works is asking that residents also help clear storm drains and catch basins to avoid flooding during this week's forecasted thaw.