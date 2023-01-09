MANCHESTER — The question of just what defines an “MBTA community,” and how to plan for it, was front and center at last week’s Select Board meeting.
Board members and town officials discussed options for responding to what’s needed for the relatively new state-mandated MBTA zoning district in Manchester-by-the-Sea.
The transient-oriented development zoning will also be a topic of discussion when the Select and Planning Boards meet Monday, Jan. 9, at 6:30 p.m. in Town Hall and via Zoom.
According to Betsy Ware, Manchester’s interim town planner, officials are in the midst of planning for the new MBTA zoning district which would potentially allow the construction of dozens of multi-family housing units on the 37 acres adjacent to the Manchester MBTA station.
Ware, in an e-mail to the Times, said there will not just be one site in the proposed MBTA district, but there will be several parcels that make up the district.
“Of the 37 acres, 15 are required to be within a half mile of the MBTA commuter station,” she said. “The remaining units can be elsewhere in the community.”
Ware said state officials are positive about one thing: the MBTA zoning districts will be created.
“The state is adamant that this is what they want,” said Ware, who previously served as town planner in Weston.
Ware suggested town officials look ahead to a possible Town Meeting warrant article to formalize the district, perhaps in the spring or the fall of 2024. In the meantime, Ware told Select Board members she would research the matter diligently.
Ware said the potential warrant article would potentially create “several zoning districts in order to comply with the laws and/or to adjust the existing zoning to address the requirement.”
“All zoning articles need to go through the voters at Town Meeting,” said Ware.
Planning Board member Sarah Creighton said Manchester has a fair amount of time to plan for the zoning questions facing the town.
“It is consistent with our master plan,” she said. “I think it gives us an opportunity to think about what we want. We’re quite close, as compared to a lot of other communities.”
The state Department of Housing and Community Development issued final guidelines in August to determine whether MBTA communities, such as Manchester, are in compliance with state law.
According to the state Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development, localities defined as MBTA communities must have at least “one zoning district of reasonable size in which multi-family housing is permitted as of right.”
Other criteria set forth in the statute includes:
• There must be a minimum gross density of 15 units per acre.
• The parcels are not more than a half mile from a commuter rail station, subway station, ferry terminal or bus station, if applicable.
• There will be no age restrictions and the units must be suitable for families with children.
A by-right approval (also known as an as-of-right approval) is granted when a development proposal strictly conforms to zoning and building codes and also qualifies for construction without requiring discretionary approval.
Attention getter
Town Administrator Greg Federspiel said the MBTA zoning issue has generated a lot of attention. He said during the next two years, the town will work to develop a plan to respond to the MBTA community directive.
Next up is a discussion of the matter at a joint meeting of the Select and Planning Boards, set for Monday, Jan. 9, Federspiel said. The meeting link is http://bit.ly/3GLgqId. Ware is listed on the agenda as presenting a project overview and timeline for creating the zoning and review of the action plan form required by the state.
“A lot of opinions have been garnered about this,” he said. “There’s no doubt about that. It will be an important and dynamic process over the next few years. We will need to ask ‘Does this make sense for Manchester?’”
Federspiel said the zoning district will be made up of 37 acres, although a number of smaller multi-family districts could be created that add up to that total. He said a minimum of 15 acres must be within a half-mile of the train station and each district must contain at least five acres of housing.
In addition, he said parcels within the districts may be owned by multiple parties.
“At 15 units per acre, this could, in theory, represent 555 new units at 100 percent build-out, which is very unlikely,” said Federspiel. “Current density is well below what today’s zoning allows. I would not expect any new zoning to reach its maximum build out.
“Development in town has always been in very small increments over time,” he added/
At last week’s meeting, Select Board Chair Becky Jaques suggested it would be wise to confer with town counsel for legal advice on the matter. She also suggested any future presentations on the issue need to consider visual images to tell the story.
“We need town counsel,” said Jaques. “We need to know.”
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.