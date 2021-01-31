MANCHESTER — Police in this seaside town and the Essex District Attorney's Office are investigating the death of a 37-year-old Salem man.
The man was found in the area of the intersection of Old Wenham Way and Crooked Lane, when police responded to a call for an unresponsive male on Friday around 10:30 p.m., according to statement from Chief Todd Fitzgerald.
The man was transported by the Manchester Fire Department rescue squad to Beverly Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Manchester-police, detectives assigned to the Essex District Attorney’s Office, and the State Police Crime Laboratory are investigating and do not suspect foul play at this time.
The incident remains under investigation by the Manchester Police and the Essex District Attorney’s Office.
No additional information was available Sunday afternoon.