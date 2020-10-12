MANCHESTER — In news taken from the logs of Manchester's police and fire departments:

Monday, Oct. 12

9:17 a.m.: First repsonders assisted a person who was choking on Bridge Street. 

Sunday, Oct. 11

8:06 p.m.: Report of a possible broken-in car on Bridge Street. The matter is under investigation. 

2:48 p.m.: Officers spoke with a group of people on Singing Beach about their unleashed dogs. 

2:10 p.m.: An illegally parked car on School Street was ticketed. 

10:54 a.m.: Medical emergency on Bridge Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.  

4:24 a.m.: Lift assist on Summer Street. The person refused ambulance services. 

Saturday, Oct. 10 

8:30 p.m.: A resident of The Plains reported the refrigerator was smoking and smelt as if it was burning. Firefighters checked the fridge and found no issues.  

4:25 p.m.: Eight cars illegally parked at Singing Beach were ticketed. 

1:04 p.m.: Report of a car hitting a tree on Mill Street. The driver was transported by ambulance to a hospital. A citation is reportedly pending against the driver for the incident. 

11:52 p.m.: An employee with Nor'east Frameworks on Beach Street reported missing saw horses. The matter is under investigation. 

10:03 a.m.: Medical emergency on Pine Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

Friday, Oct. 9 

4:30 p.m.: Officers filed a report regarding a possible trespasser on Norton's Point. 

4:16 p.m.: Report of a kayaker falling out of the vessel off Proctor Cove. The Harbormaster transported the kayaker to Tuck's Point. No further action was taken. 

