MANCHESTER — In news taken from the logs of Manchester's police and fire departments:
Monday, Oct. 12
9:17 a.m.: First repsonders assisted a person who was choking on Bridge Street.
Sunday, Oct. 11
8:06 p.m.: Report of a possible broken-in car on Bridge Street. The matter is under investigation.
2:48 p.m.: Officers spoke with a group of people on Singing Beach about their unleashed dogs.
2:10 p.m.: An illegally parked car on School Street was ticketed.
10:54 a.m.: Medical emergency on Bridge Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
4:24 a.m.: Lift assist on Summer Street. The person refused ambulance services.
Saturday, Oct. 10
8:30 p.m.: A resident of The Plains reported the refrigerator was smoking and smelt as if it was burning. Firefighters checked the fridge and found no issues.
4:25 p.m.: Eight cars illegally parked at Singing Beach were ticketed.
1:04 p.m.: Report of a car hitting a tree on Mill Street. The driver was transported by ambulance to a hospital. A citation is reportedly pending against the driver for the incident.
11:52 p.m.: An employee with Nor'east Frameworks on Beach Street reported missing saw horses. The matter is under investigation.
10:03 a.m.: Medical emergency on Pine Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Friday, Oct. 9
4:30 p.m.: Officers filed a report regarding a possible trespasser on Norton's Point.
4:16 p.m.: Report of a kayaker falling out of the vessel off Proctor Cove. The Harbormaster transported the kayaker to Tuck's Point. No further action was taken.