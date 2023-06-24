MANCHESTER — Manchester-by-the-Sea police are reminding those on the roads to keep safe during this summer.
With that in mind, police are pointing to a new law aimed at protecting bicyclists and motorists.
The Vulnerable User Law requires drivers to provide a safe passing distance of at least 4 feet when passing vulnerable road users and to maintain a reasonable and safe speed.
Those users are defined as pedestrians, bicyclists, roadside workers, those using wheelchairs and motorized bicycles.
In addition, the law is aimed at protecting those on scooters, hand bikes, skateboards, roller skates and other “micro-mobility” devices, those operating farm equipment or horse-drawn carriages and horse riders.
The new measure became law on April 1.
According to Manchester police Chief Todd Fitzgerald, the law applies to all roadways and provides for drivers to cross a double yellow line to adhere to the law.
Bicyclists are now required to use a front white light, rear red light and rear reflector when riding at night.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 938 bicyclists died in traffic accidents in 2020, accounting for 2.4% of all traffic fatalities. The agency further estimates there was a 5% increase in bicycle fatalities in 2021.
The National Safety Council offers the following safety tips:
- Vehicle drivers can help keep bicyclists safe by checking over their left shoulder before opening their car door — thus preventing collisions between bikes and car doors.
- Vehicle drivers should also remain aware of their surroundings while driving — paying special attention to bicyclists, pedestrians and other vehicles.
- Operators are urged to check all mirrors and blind spots before changing lanes or merging.
- Operators should allow more distance when driving behind a motorcycle.
- Before entering traffic, operators are urged to stop and look left, right, left again and then over their shoulder.
