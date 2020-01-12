MANCHESTER -- High winds have prompted the Manchester Fire Department to postpone this afternoon's Christmas tree bonfire.
The bonfire, scheduled for 3 p.m. in the upper lot at the Manchester Athletic Club on Atwater Avenue, will take place on a date to be determined, according to the Fire Department.
Contributions from Utopia Farms, Boy Scout Troop 3 , the Manchester Athletic Club and the Manchester Masonic Lodge are supporting the bonfire and start of the town's year-long 375th anniversary celebration.
