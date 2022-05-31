MANCHESTER — Selectmen plan to reschedule Special Town Meeting.
Town Administrator Greg Federspiel said some town officials are unable to make the planned date on Saturday, June 11.
“The driving force (for rescheduling) was getting a quorum in early June,” he explained. “We were hearing a lot of people have been planning to attend graduations.”
As this year’s Special Town Meeting will focus primarily on proposed changes to the zoning bylaws, Federspiel said selectmen will meet with the Planning Board on Monday, June 6, to pick a new date. He expects it will be sometime “in the evening during the weekday.”
— Michael Cronin