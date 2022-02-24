Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga announced Thursday in an automated message that due to the impending snow storm, an on-street parking ban will take effect at midnight and remain in effect through 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26.
Parking is available in municipal and school parking lots, but it is at one's own risk. The mayor also urged residents to clear snow from sidewalks adjacent to their property and shovel out hydrants at or near their homes.
Rockport's overnight parking ban will go into effect for the next two nights starting tonight at midnight and will end Saturday at 6 a.m. During the winter parking ban there is no overnight parking allowed on any town streets or roads between midnight and 6 a.m. There is also no parking in the center spaces of the resident lot on Broadway. Per town by-law, residents are required sidewalks of snow immediately following the storm.
Manchester's parking ban begins at midnight and runs through Friday. The town activated the blue lights at 4 p.m. Thursday to remind residents that on street parking is not allowed during this time to allow Public Works to safely clear roadways.
Essex already has a parking ban in place. No parking is allowed from midnight until dawn on any street, except for Pickering Street. All-night parking is allowed year-round on the "odd" numbered side of Pickering Street. Violators may receive a $50 parking citation and will be subject to towing during this or any storm.
In other storm-related news:
Gloucester
Trash pickup in the city, already on a holiday schedule, has been canceled on Friday. Trash that was supposed to be picked up Friday (normally Thursday pickup) will be collected Saturday, and routes scheduled for Saturday (normally Friday pickup) will be collected on Monday.
The city's compost facility and Public Work yard will be closed Saturday.
Curative, which provides free PCR testing for COVID-19 at Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave. in Gloucester, will be closed this Friday, Feb. 25. "We also plan to delay our Saturday opening to 10 a.m.," Curative said, adding its customer service team would reach out to those with Friday appointments to reschedule.
Rockport
The Transfer Station will be closed Friday, but will be open normal operating hours Saturday.
Power outages
Power outages should be reported to National Grid:
* Electric customer service: (800) 322-3223.
* Outage reporting hotline: (800) 465-1212.
* Natural gas customer service: (800) 640-1595.