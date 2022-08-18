MANCHESTER — After being closed for about a week, the town has reopened the section of Gray Beach at the Manchester Bath & Tennis Club, Magnolia Beach Corporation and the Trustees property.
Gray Beach, also known as Magnolia Beach, passed the state’s bacteria standards for single-day and five-day geomean testing and is reopened to swimming.
Black Beach remains closed to swimming after failing tests since Aug. 8. The next testing update will be announced at the end of Tuesday, Aug. 23.
All other Manchester beaches — West Manchester, Tuck’s, White, Singing, and the town-owned portion of Gray Beach (near the parking lot) — have passed the necessary testing and are open to swimming.
The town tests each of the local beaches weekly to make sure they are in accordance with state-mandated levels for bacteria in beach bathing water.
Updates will be available on the town website, manchester.ma.us, and also from the Board of Health at 978-526-7385.