Manchester’s Beach Street crossing hit or miss

MANCHESTER — Residents of this seaside community have grown accustomed to waiting a little longer at the MBTA Beach Street crossing.
First, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority commuter rail train between Manchester and Boston’s North Station was out of commission last fall due to a repairs being made to the tracks.
Then, the trains began to run slowly and tentatively as MBTA officials tested the trains.
Fast forward to the Manchester Police logs from Thursday, Jan. 12.
Police reported at least on two separate occasions the MBTA train gates at Beach Street were stuck in the down position. The first report of malfunctioning gates came at 8 a.m. By 8:13 a.m., the gates were reportedly reset.
But by 8:39 p.m., the gates were reported to be malfunctioning again. They were later reset after Manchester authorities contacted MBTA and officials with Keolis Commuter Services.
Keolis operates and maintains the MBTA’s commuter rail system, which carries approximately 127,000 passengers daily through Greater Boston.
According to Manchester Police Lt. Mark McCoy, the issue with gates getting stuck has not presented a public safety problem.
“It doesn’t happen too often,” said McCoy. “It really doesn’t happen too often.”
McCoy suggested the situation may have been related to the high winds that were recorded Jan. 12. He pointed to stuck gates on the line being recorded at the MBTA crossing on Washington Street in Gloucester earlier this month.
As for Manchester’s Beach Street crossing, MBTA officials were able to reset the crossing gates within a few minutes, McCoy said.
“I was down there last week and it was very windy,” he said. “It happens there sometimes. There are no public safety issues.”
Keolis: Down for safety
According to Keolis spokeswoman Alana Westwater, the Beach Street crossing in Manchester “defaulted into safety mode and (was) in the down position as a result of a minor mechanical issue.”
“That issue was resolved and the crossing is now operating as intended,” she said. “We do not anticipate further issues.”
Westwater said if any issues take place at a crossing, the gates are designed to stay in a down position for safety reasons.
“We know that this can be inconvenient and we appreciate everyone’s patience and we commit to addressing the issue as quickly as possible,” she said. “At each crossing there is a public information sign with (a) phone number to call if you see an issue with any railroad crossing.”
Manchester-by-the-Sea is considered “Zone 6” on the MBTA commuter rail line for the approximately one-hour trip to and from North Station. The Manchester stop at 40 Beach St., right on the edge of the downtown area, is known for its access to downtown Manchester spots and also for being within walking distance to Singing Beach.
