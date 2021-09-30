MANCHESTER — Ginny Thompson, Manchester’s principal assessor, has retired after nearly 27 years of service to the town.
“It’s my last day and my 60th birthday,” Thompson said Thursday afternoon. “I’ve cleared out a lot of my office now and I have a couple more duties to do.”
She said plans to do some traveling, spend more time with her daughter and grandchildren, read, garden and relax during her “many years of retirement.”
Thompson has worked as an assessor since the 1980s.
“I started in Newbury, where I live, as a clerk in the office,” she said.
“I was somewhat forced into being assessor because the (previous one) passed away. I took my courses and have kept up my credits for 30 years.”
After working in Newbury for about eight and a half years, Thompson had a brief stint as the principal assessor of Lincoln before moving on to Manchester. Over her career, she served as president of the Massachusetts and Northeastern Regional Associations of Assessing Officers and is a member of the International Association of Assessing Officers.
Thursday morning, friends and family celebrated Thompson with a small retirement party outside Manchester Town Hall by its steps. She received proclamations from state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr’s office and the Manchester Board of Selectmen.
The town also gifted Thompson with a wooden captain’s chair with her name engraved in it.
“Ginny had a very distinguished career,” said Town Administrator Greg Federspiel. “She’s been extremely well for the town. We wish her the best in retirement and we will miss her sorely.”
Federspiel said the search for Thompson’s replacement is ongoing and candidates have been interviewed from inside and outside Town Hall. Selectmen are expected to ratify Federspiel’s recommendation in mid-October.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.