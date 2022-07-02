Manchester Scouts raise $3,000 for Ukraine refugees

MANCHESTER — Two bake sales organized by Manchester Scouts Troop 3 have raised $3,000 to support the people of Ukraine.
The two sales were held on May 7 outside the U.S. Post Office on Beach Street and May 12 at Manchester Essex Regional Middle High School during the annual middle school play. The grand total was announced at the troop’s end-of-year Court of Honor event on June 12.
“The check in the photo (from the event) said $2,700,” said Tom Kehoe, the longest-serving member of the Troop Committee, “That night two people put that picture out (on Facebook) and by Monday at the next committee meeting, another two donations brought the total up to $3,000.”
Kehoe said he was blown away by the people of Manchester’s generosity.
“People would buy four brownies, hand the kids $40 and tell them to keep the change,” he said. “I think people have been looking for something to do (to support Ukraine) and haven’t known how to help.”
This included the troop member families, former troop and troop committee members who all chipped in to bake cookies, brownies, scones, Rice Krispies treats, coffee cakes and more.
“It exceeded our expectations,” said Kehoe. “The people we asked to bake or do something for us, they had it ready the next day.”
A few months ago, the troop decided to hold the fundraiser event to benefit International Host Connection, which is working to find new families for Ukrainian orphan refugees.
“We were talking about current events at a meeting,” Kehoe explained. “I realized these kids, between 11 and 17, had never seen one country invade another before.”
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.