MANCHESTER — The Select Board, meeting Monday, took a look at the 20 articles on the annual Town Meeting warrant, decided who will make motions at the meeting, and also set the date for a post Town Meeting review.
The Zoom meeting was slated to start at 6:30 p.m. but was delayed for more than 15 minutes by a technical glitch.
Included in the warrant will be consideration of the town’s $40 million operating budget, which includes the town’s share of the Manchester Essex Regional School Committee budget and the town’s operating costs. Also to be considered is the town’s $4.2 million capital budget.
Annual Town Meeting in Manchester will take place Monday, April 3, at Manchester Memorial Elementary School at 43 Lincoln St. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. A quorum of 100 registered voters is needed.
“The operating budgets for the town and (schools) are the most important but all of the articles contribute to the smooth functioning of the town so, in that respect, they are all important,” said Town Administrator Greg Federspiel.
Federspiel said the total operating budget, including the schools’ budget, is still being developed and may change in advance of Town Meeting.
“We don’t have the final numbers from the School Committee,” he said. “We don’t have the specific numbers.”
Meeting Tuesday night, School Committee members were expected to make adjustments to its budget that might lower its final projections by a “few thousand dollars,” Federspiel said Tuesday morning.
Select Board members agreed Monday to hold a joint meeting with the Finance Committee to consider the budget projections. That meeting is scheduled for March 30 at 7 p.m.
In addition, board members also agreed to meet for a “post Town Meeting” review on April 13.
Select Board member Catherine Bilotta said the review is “always a good idea.”
“I’m all for that,” she said.
Federspiel said the biggest changes in the town’s operating budget include the increases in staffing proposed by both the Fire Department and Police Department. Also, he pointed to the School District ceasing its reliance on its reserve funds.
“The School District’s budget seeks to stop the use of reserve funds for operating expenses which, in the long run, is not sustainable, thus this correction is needed,” said Federspiel. “The district is continuing to fine-tune the amount they need.”
Federspiel also said of the proposed zoning amendments to be considered, it is likely that only the adult entertainment provision will be up for a vote.
“The other two will most likely be passed over (no action taken) based on the most recent recommendation from the Planning Board,” said Federspiel.
The complete Town Meeting warrant can be found at www.manchester.ma.us. Here are some highlights:
Article 3 – Pay $245,081 as the town’s share of the Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School District.
Article 5 – Finance several road and building projects at a cost of $4.2 million, including $400,000 for road resurfacing, $350,000 for design work for the Department of Public Works facility, $250,000 for a water drainage project and sidewalk improvements, $25,000 for storm damage repairs, $50,000 for general building upgrades and $8,000 for heating, ventilation and air conditioning costs. In addition, provide $300,000 for sewer plant upgrades and equipment replacement, spend $1.9 million to be spent on pipe replacements and improvements, and $100,000 on the town’s Harbor Management Plan.
Article 8 – Fund $436,000 for Community Preservation Committee’s fiscal year 2024 budget and projects.
Article 13 – Rescind established parking fines of $25 and implement a new parking fine of $50.
Article 17 – Amend the zoning bylaws, by adding a new “Section 8.6 Adult Entertainment.”
