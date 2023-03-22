Save the date

What: Manchester-by-the-Sea's Annual Town Meeting will consider a 20-article warrant. Residents must be registered voters to participate.

When: Monday, April 3, at 6:30 p.m. Check-in starts at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Manchester Memorial Elementary School, 43 Lincoln St.

Note: The Manchester Essex Regional High School's Soundwaves will perform during the check-in hour.