MANCHESTER — The Manchester-by-the-Sea Select Board met for the first time this year on Tuesday to hash out its goals, plan for the fiscal year 2024 budget, consider MBTA zoning in Manchester and also weigh the town’s Harbor Management Plan.
At the meeting, Town Administrator Greg Federspiel said consideration of the town’s budget will probably be the most important issue facing board members during the next several weeks.
But, for now, board members are taking a closer look at the Harbor Management Plan. On Tuesday, the board weighed the plan, including the how to develop future steps.
Becky Jacques, chair of the Select Board, said questions the Harbor Management Plan will seek to answer include such topics as flooding and how it affects the downtown area.
“It’s not just about boating,” said Jacques.
Federspiel said some Harbor Advisory Committee members have indicated they do not want to take the lead on the project.
“I would suggest this is a bigger project than they were comfortable handling,” he said.
Select Board members spoke Tuesday about possibly creating a new committee or task force to focus on the Harbor Management Plan. Further discussion of the matter has been scheduled to take place during the Select Board’s upcoming meeting on Feb. 6.
“The question before us today is whether we create a task force,” Federspiel said, adding a consultant with expertise in harbor issues, including flooding, might be in the offing.
One possibility Federspiel pointed to is the University of Massachusetts Boston’s Urban Harbors Institute. The institute is engaged in work to protect and preserve natural resources through its ocean and costal planning efforts and its participation in the Boston Harbor Habitat Coalition and the Massachusetts Bays Program.
The programs are known for research on conservation technology topics such as boat moorings and their impacts on the ocean’s seafloor.
Select Board member Brian Sollosy said town officials ought to utilize the many resources within the town, in addition to relying on the advice of the Harbor Advisory Committee.
“All stakeholders need to be incorporated,” he said during the Oct. 17 Select Board meeting.
Federspiel has said the effort has included strategies to protect the village core area from floods due to more intense storms and seal level rise.
According to the minutes of the Oct. 17 meeting of the Select Board, members decided to undertake the Harbor Management Plan itself, including:
• What the next steps should be.
• Who should be tasked to oversee the effort.
• How the effort should be financed, including possibly seeking grant money from the Seacoast Economic Council.
• Possibly utilizing the expertise and experience of the Harbor Advisory Committee regarding the effort.
