MANCHESTER — While there is still no word if Manchester will outsource its dispatch services, selectmen are finding ways the town can improve its in-house operation.
The town is waiting on North Shore Regional 911 Center in Middleton to complete a feasibility study before making a decision. Town Administrator Greg Federspiel told the Times on Wednesday afternoon the study should be completed by early February.
The study will calculate the efficiency of Manchester’s current dispatch system and recommend if the town needs additional staff or equipment, if need be.
It is estimated the town would need to spend $190,000 for a new dispatch console and $200,000 worth of dispatch software and hardware within the next five years to retain local dispatch. As discussed at Tuesday’s selectmen meeting, more money may be needed. Town Hall would also benefit from some of the proposed upgrades.
Selectwoman Ann Harrison suggested something must be done about the nearly 30-year-old backup generator that powers Town Hall and the police station. The unit sits surrounded by sandbags near the Town Landing. It’s not at a proper elevation and does not power the entire Town Hall building.
Federspiel said a new backup generator has been on the town’s capital budget.
“We may have to juggle some capital budget items around to see if we can put it on the year’s Town Meeting warrant,” he said.
Another concern Harrison had was with the department’s internet connectivity. While Manchester’s computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system can operate without it, an internet connection helps dispatchers geo-locate a call. Harrison noted Town Hall lost its internet connection during Monday’s storm.
“I think we need something other than Comcast because Comcast drops out,” she said.
The Police Department’s phone system automatically switches to cellular data if the phone lines are down. Still, the town may look into acquiring a back-up connection for full internet access during outages at Town Hall.
The final concern Harrison had was about building safety. When it gets too hot out, officers typically open a window at the side of the station. Harrison feared there’s a risk of “somebody tossing something through the window,” potentially endangering staff.
Chief Todd Fitzgerald, who was also logged onto the meeting, said the power generator and building security issues were something the town needed to address “no matter if we stay in-house or if we go regional.”
