MANCHESTER -- The future of Manchester's emergency dispatch service will now be decided in part at this year's Town Election, and not at Special Town Meeting this summer.
Selectmen voted unanimously earlier this week to feature a non-binding vote "on the future of dispatch" on the election ballot on May 17. The exact wording of the question has yet to be determined.
Selectmen said the move was needed as more voters participate in the Town Election than Town Meeting.
For years, the town has debated whether to join a regional dispatch center instead of having its own employees work the phones at Manchester Police Department. Earlier this month, North Shore Regional 911 Center of Middleton announced it has the capacity to take on all of Manchester's dispatch services at no cost to the town.
At the election, voters will decide if they want to make the move or keep dispatch local. If dispatch stays put, the town will need to invest in new dispatchers, a new dispatch console and various software and hardware upgrades. Based on how many new hires are made, the town could potentially spend between $1.9 million and $3.8 million on dispatch services over the next five years.
Because this is a town personnel issue, selectmen will ultimately make the call on the future of the town's dispatch. This non-binding vote will influence the selectmen's decision.
In addition to moving the dispatch question from Special Town Meeting to Town Election, selectmen voted to hold two public forums to discuss the North Shore Regional 911 Center's feasibility study regarding Manchester's potential membership. The forums will be held virtually on Thursdays, April 24 and May 5.
Selectmen and Finance Committee Chairwoman Sarah Mellish, who was present at Monday's meeting, agreed to make their official recommendations public sometime before the first public forum.