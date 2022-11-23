MANCHESTER — Sometimes technology fails to deliver.
Town Administrator Gregory Federspiel said on Tuesday town officials will head back to the drawing board after “technical glitches” prevented the special Fall Town Meeting from moving ahead smoothly last week.
The snafus caused an approximately 45-minute delay at the meeting, before a motion was made to pass over a number of complicated and controversial zoning articles under consideration on the warrant. Selectmen, meeting Monday, considered the next steps to take regarding the articles tabled by Town Meeting.
“There were a lot of lessons learned from Town Meeting,” said Federspiel. “There were technical glitches that certainly prevented the meeting from going ahead.”
The meeting approved five zoning bylaw changes before it voted to dissolve, effectively tabling the rest of the articles.
The gathering at Manchester Essex Regional Middle High School drew 551 voters who were seated in a packed auditorium and in the cafeteria. The separation of those at the meeting was done in part because of COVID-19 health protocols and to allow for those who wanted to social distance without masks in the cafeteria.
Town voters were still in line checking in well after the meeting’s 6:30 p.m. start time, so the meeting started 30 minutes late. Problems arose with the electronic system for voting with handheld devices, forcing some votes to be tallied by a show of hands. At other times, the system in place was used to count votes both in the auditorium and the cafeteria separately, then the votes were added together.
Federspiel said Planning Board members were to determine whether the articles that were passed over will be placed on the warrant for annual Town Meeting slated for Monday April 3, 2023. He said the board will consider whether to advance two or three of the articles passed over. However, he predicted not each of the articles passed over at the meeting will be placed on the next Town Meeting warrant.
“They will sit tight on them and see how things evolve over time,” said Federspiel.
Federspiel described the effort at special Town Meeting as an attempt to clean up some of the town’s zoning by-laws.
“It would have been nice to do that,” said Federspiel. “I expect Article 9 to come back at annual Town Meeting in the spring.”
Article 9 was mostly administrative in nature, and called for clarification and correction of the some of the bylaws.
Ethan Forman contributed to this article. Stephen Hagan may be reached at 978-675-2708 or shagan@northofboston.com.