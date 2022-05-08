MANCHESTER — Selectmen answered the public’s remaining questions regarding the town’s dispatch operations at the final public hearing on the topic last week.
At Town Election on May 17, voters will decide whether to dissolve the town’s dispatch services and join North Shore Regional 911 of Middleton or keep operations local by reinvesting in personnel, hardware and software.
Attendees at Thursday’s hearing asked about a potential “exit strategy” if the town chooses to regionalize. North Shore Regional 911 is offering Manchester a contract through 2029 that is subject to renewal.
Of the five communities that North Shore Regional 911 services — Amesbury, Essex, Middleton, Topsfield, and Wenham — none have cut their relationship prematurely or refused to re-up their contract, according Selectmen Chairman Jeffrey Bodmer-Turner. Amesbury had attempted to back out at one point, but North Shore Regional 911 was able to address the town’s concerns before it took the formal steps to withdraw from its contract.
Bodmer-Turner told attendees that if the town joins North Shore Regional 911, it would permanently give up its designation as a Public Safety Answering Point, or PSAP. Should the town choose to leave North Shore Regional 911, it would need to link up with at least one other PSAP community to form a mini-regional call center. In short, Manchester’s dispatch will never be the same if voters decide to regionalize.
Over the course of seven years, the town is expecting to pay either $1.31 million if it joins North Shore Regional 911 or $5.27 million if it keeps dispatch operations local.
At Thursday’s hearing, Finance Committee Chairwoman Sarah Mellish said “the impact on tax rate will be significant” if the town keeps its dispatch in-house.
At Town Election, voters will be asked if “selectmen (should) pursue securing Public Safety Dispatch services through the North Shore Regional 911 Center, phasing out our local dispatching operations.”
While the question is non-binding and the decision is ultimately up to selectmen, selectmen said they will base their decision on what the voters decide.
Polls for the Town Election open Tuesday, May 17, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Memorial Elementary School, 43 Lincoln St.
