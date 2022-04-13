MANCHESTER — On Thursday, selectmen will host the first of two public forums regarding the future of Manchester's dispatch operations.
The forum will be held online and by phone via Zoom (https://bit.ly/3rpOHod) at 7 p.m. For more information on how to join, visit www.manchester.ma.us.
At Town Election in May, voters will decide whether to reinvest in Manchester's dispatch or outsource the work to the North Shore Regional 911 Center in Middleton.
The town estimates it will need spend between $1.9 million and $3.8 million on its dispatch over the next five years depending on how many additional dispatchers are hired.
Conversely, the North Shore Regional 911 Center said it will be able to take on Manchester's services at no additional cost to the town. However, the town would have to spend around $18,000 for create a "safe lobby" at the Police Department. The lobby would allow residents to safely lock themselves inside the department's vestibule and radio an officer during off-hours.
The town's current dispatch center is understaffed and technologically out-of-date. Proponents of the reinvestment strategy say it would allow the town to continue its top-level services while keeping public safety operations close to the Manchester community. Those who wish to move argue that NSR911 can offer the latest in dispatch technology while saving the town millions.
A second public forum is scheduled for Thursday, May 5; details are still forthcoming. Town Election will be held Tuesday, May 17, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., with polls at Memorial Elementary School, 43 Lincoln St.