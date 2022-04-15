MANCHESTER — Members of the Board of Selectmen will ask voters if they want to move town’s dispatch to North Shore Regional 911 Call Center at Town Election in May.
The ballot question was unveiled to the public at the first of two public forums regarding dispatch operations in town Thursday evening.
“Do you recommend that the Board of Selectmen pursue securing Public Safety Dispatch services through the North Shore Regional 911 Center, phasing out our local dispatching operations?” the question reads.
The question is non-binding as all personnel issues are ultimately up to the Board of Selectmen. However, BoS Chairman Jeffrey Bodmer-Turner, indicated during the public forum that the selectmen will “greatly consider” their decision based on where the vote lands.
The front desk at the police department won’t lay bare if dispatch moves regional. Bodmer-Turner said the town would hire a front desk clerk to assist walk-ins during the department’s open hours. Salaries are expected to cost the town $1.31 million over the course of seven years.
The dispatch currently averages around one walk-in a day, according to Bodmer-Turner, and they more often than not occur during the day.
A “safe lobby” would also be available for the rare times a person needs help after hours. The lobby locks from the inside and has an intercom system that provides a direct line to NSR911. The latest estimate for the safe lobby is around $20,000.
If the question fails and the Board of Selectmen chooses to keep dispatch local, the town will plan to hire more full-time dispatchers. The goal is to have two dispatchers working at all hours of the day — currently the town only has one. Restructuring the dispatch is expected to cost the town about $5.27 million over the next seven years.
On top of that, the town would spend a half-million to replace the dispatch’s out-of-date hardware and software.
Town Election is scheduled for Tuesday, May 17. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Memorial Elementary School, 43 Lincoln St.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.