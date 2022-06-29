Manchester selectmen vote to regionalize safety dispatch

MANCHESTER — Despite residents voting against the move, Manchester will regionalize its public safety dispatch operations with North Shore Regional 911 Center of Middleton.
Selectmen voted 4-1 in favor of the move at a meeting last Tuesday. Selectmen are the ultimate authority on all personnel matters — which dispatch service is considered — in town. However, at Town Election this May, voters were asked their opinion on regionalization through a non-binding ballot question. The final tally was 635 in favor and 854 against.
“I think that although we might not have a legal obligation to the voters in that regard, I certainly think we have a moral and ethical obligation to voters,” said Selectman Brian Sollosy, the only dissenting vote. “We set a metric for the police xhief as far as community policing. What better way of community policing (than) also incorporating his needs or desires for a local dispatch?”
In a letter posted on the town’s website the day after the meeting, selectmen said their decision was made with fiscal responsibility in mind.
“A majority of Select Board members felt we could not live up to our fiduciary responsibilities if we knowingly overstaffed and overinvested our in-town dispatch operation, spending millions of dollars that otherwise is needed to support many other critical priorities,” they wrote in the letter. “We prioritized ‘needs’ over ‘wants.’”
It has been estimated that new staff and modern dispatch equipment would cost the town $5.27 million over seven years. By joining the North Shore Regional 911 Center, the town is expected to pay $1.31 million within that same timeframe for dispatching.
While membership in the center is free, the town plans to hire a front desk clerk to assist walk-ins during the police station’s open hours. The station vestibule also will be transformed into a “safe lobby” with indoor locks and an intercom system that connects to a regional dispatcher 24/7.
The town plans ease into the transition over the next few months without any interruption or reduction in current dispatch services.
“Regionalization is a lengthy and detailed process that requires significant due diligence,” said police Chief Todd Fitzgerald in a prepared statement. “Thankfully, we have a very dedicated team in Manchester-by-the-Sea, and I am proud to partner with (fire) Chief (Jason) Cleary as we move this portion of our emergency services into a new era. I am grateful to Chief Cleary and Town Manager Gregory Federspiel for their thoughtfulness and partnership.”
During this transitional period, the town will provide “opportunities for residents to become more familiar with North Shore Regional 911 operations and its staff,” according to the selectmen’s letter.
“I look forward to working alongside Chief Fitzgerald in the most professional and cohesive manner possible as we navigate this transition,” said Cleary in a prepared statement. “While there will undoubtedly be questions as we move forward, we are, as always, committed to a transparent, citizen-first approach. The Manchester Fire Department will continue to answer all calls for service in the swift and professional manner that the citizens of our town have come to expect and appreciate.”
The North Shore Regional 911 Center currently services Essex, Hamilton, Wenham, Danvers, Middleton and Topsfield.
