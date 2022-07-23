MANCHESTER — A special town meeting will be held this November to discuss proposed changes to the town’s zoning bylaws.
The meeting was expected to be held in early June. It was ultimately delayed after multiple town officials said they had high school and college graduations to attend. Special Town Meeting will now be held on Monday, Nov. 14, at the Memorial Elementary School gymnasium.
Town Administrator Greg Federspiel said selectmen have yet to announce an official time for the event, but he expects it will begin at either 6 or 7 p.m.
Although the hasn’t been a warrant finalized, its expected that voters will be pitched a variety of changes to the zoning bylaws brought forth by the Planning Board.
Federspiel said recodification may be on the table, as are changes to regulations for senior housing and accessory dwelling units.
“The Planning Board will be deciding what they plan to bring forth and they’ll be making that decision in the next two months,” he continued.
What won’t be discussed is proposed changes to the Limited Commercial District. The Planning Board has been planning to allow housing and commercial properties, such as mixed-use buildings, in the more than 150 acres off Exit 15 on Route 128 southbound.
“They worked on some potential guidelines,” said Federspiel “Our sense is that it’s not going to advance at this stage. It will be brought up at another time.”
