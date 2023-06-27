MANCHESTER — Special Town Meeting on Wednesday evening will consider purchasing a new fire truck, changes to zoning bylaws, and a revised budget for Manchester Essex Regional School District among other warrant items.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in the gymnasium at Memorial Elementary School, 43 Lincoln St.
A big-ticket item on the seven-article warrant is a request to spend $1.5 million to buy a replacement ladder/pumper truck for the Manchester-by-the-Sea Fire Department.
Article 6 asks to transfer $1,320,000 from the Fire Apparatus Replacement Fund and also transfer $180,000 from the town’s fund balance to total the $1.5 million needed for the purchase. If approved the article would rescind a previous Town Meeting vote to appropriate $400,000 from the Fire Apparatus Replacement Fund.
Problems with Manchester-by-the-Sea Fire equipment include Ladder 2 being sidelined last fall after it failed inspection.
Then in February, the department lost use of its frontline pumper, Engine 1, during a mutual aid response. The 2001 pumper, with a 20-year life span, broke down at an Essex fire in minus 17-degree temperatures when a number of internal parts broke, which led to damage to the pumper’s transmission.
Schools budget
Article 1 asks to finance the town’s assessment for the new compromise $29.2 million spending plan for the Manchester Essex Regional School District in fiscal 2024.
Manchester-by-the-Sea Select Board Chair Ann Harrison said she thinks the school funding question will be approved.
“I don’t think there will be much controversy about the school budget,” she said Monday. “I think the School Committee and the administration did a good job of limiting the damage to the program and reaching their financial goals.”
While Manchester and Essex Town Meetings this spring both approved the schools budget, Essex voters at the polls defeated a Proposition 2 ½ override proposal to fund Essex’s $9,434,813 assessment, sending the schools back to the budgeting drawing board.
The regional School Committee approved a new compromise budget presented in early June by Superintendent Pamela Beaudoin. The compromise budget amounts to $29.2 million — $763,876 less than the originally proposed fiscal year 2024 operating budget.
The compromise budget maintains high school elective courses, leverages teacher attrition, defers hiring and reduces cost-of-living increases to non-union staff. In addition, it relies on the district drawing $252,000 from its reserve account.
Manchester Essex Regional School Committee Chair Theresa Whitman said if Essex and Manchester end up voting to approve the new budget, it will become official. Essex was holding a Special Town Meeting to consider paying its assessment for the new budget on Monday night.
Athletic fields
Article 2 calls for paying $400,000 for the town share of the Manchester Essex Regional School District’s costs to renovate and repair to the district’s outdoor athletic facilities.
Harrison said Manchester’s share of upkeep for the athletic fields comes to just under $800,000 of the total expected cost for the project of $1.6 million.
“Manchester pays for half of that upfront,” Harrison said. “Since we have substantial savings from the (MERSD) compromise budget, the Finance Committee thought it would be prudent to put that toward the fields.”
Zoning, salaries
The meeting will also weigh whether to support amendments to the zoning bylaw in articles 3, 4 and 5 that include changes to the site-plan review process, the Table of Contents, Appendix and Index to reflect the current nature of the zoning bylaws.
Harrison said the zoning questions should receive the most discussion at the meeting.
“The controversial one will be (Article 3),” she said.
Finally, Article 7 asks to raise $50,000 for a Salary Reserve Account for fiscal year 2024. This measure would fund salary adjustments “primarily due to final contract negotiations with town labor unions and additional Fire Department overtime expenses,” according to the warrant.
