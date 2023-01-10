MANCHESTER — Meeting jointly Monday evening, members of the Select and Planning Boards put their heads together to plan for a possible transient-oriented development zoning district in town.
Manchester is changing and much of that change is being driven by matters related to zoning, Town Administrator Greg Federspiel told the board members.
“We still need to address our housing issue,” said “Federspiel. “It is clear we need to address diversity in our town. I don’t think we want to become a retirement community.
“We have the opportunity to engage the community in a thoughtful conversation,” he added.
He said during the next two years, the town will work to develop a plan to respond to the state’s MBTA community member directive. The directive calls for cities and towns to create reasonably-sized zoning districts near public transit in which multi-family housing is permitted by right, that would not be age-restricted, and would be suitable for families.
At the Monday meeting, board members and town officials discussed options for responding to what’s needed for the potential district in town.
According to Betsy Ware, interim town planner, Manchester officials are in the midst of planning for such zoning. It would potentially allow the construction dozens of multi-family housing units on 37 acres adjacent to the Manchester MBTA station.
“The state’s goal is to have high density housing within one-half mile of a train station to promote public transportation, improve air quality and promote housing,” reads a Dec. 28 memo sent by Ware to board members, Federspiel and John Feuerback, a board member of the town’s Affordable Housing Trust.
Tentative timeline
Ware said the timeline for planning for the issue, discussed at the meeting, is tentative.
Part of this month’s portion of the tentative timeline includes developing project requirements, creating a project plan, defining roles and responsibilities, creating a communication plan and defining and submitting an action plan.
“The public will want to have as much input as possible,” Ware said.
Later this month and during February, the tentative timeline calls for reviewing compliance requirements, understanding non-compliance impacts and options, and defining actions paths for both compliance and non-compliance matters.
In March, the tentative plan calls for the creation of options for compliance and non-compliance, creating briefing packets, conducting “listening sessions,” engaging the community for input, and integrating community feedback.
“This is a team effort over the next two years,” Ware said.Select Board Chair Becky Jaques said it would be prudent to seek legal advice during the planning process.
“I think it might be helpful for town counsel to give us guidance,” said Jaques.
Ware suggested town officials may need to look ahead to a possible Town Meeting warrant item being offered to formalize the district, perhaps in the spring or the fall of 2024.
She added the potential warrant item would potentially create “several zoning districts in order to comply with the laws and/or to adjust the existing zoning to address the requirement.”
“All zoning articles need to go through the voters at Town Meeting,” said Ware last week.
Federspiel said the zoning district will be made up of 37 acres, although a number of smaller multi-family districts could be created that add up to that total. He said a minimum of 15 acres must be within a half-mile of the train station and each district must contain at least five acres of housing.
“Change happens whether you want that or not,” said Federspiel. “Let’s harness some of that passion in a way that’s meaningful for the town.”
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.