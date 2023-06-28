Manchester taps new fire chief

MANCHESTER — With the Manchester-by-the-Sea Fire Chief Jason Cleary slated to formally step down at the end of the week, a familiar face has been chosen to fill his boots.
James McNeilly, a former town firefighter, will begin his role as the town’s fire chief on Saturday, July 1, according to Select Board Chair Ann Harrison.
Cleary recently notified the town he would not seek to renew his contract, set to expire Friday, June 30, according to Town Administrator Gregory Federspiel.
McNeilly said Tuesday he is looking forward to starting his new job.
McNeilly said one thing he will bring to the role as fire chief will be his information skills, both within the department and with the public. He said he will strive toward communicating how funding and available resources impact fire and medical services provided by the Fire Department.
“I have an open-door policy,” McNeilly said. “I think community members need to know the inner workings of the Fire Department. I think that’s important.”
On Tuesday, McNeilly said his salary was still being negotiated and that he had not yet signed a contract with the town.
McNeilly lives in Essex and his parents both live in Manchester. He has two children — a 16-year-old daughter who attends Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School in Danvers and a 14-year-old son who will be a freshman at Manchester Essex Regional High School.
The new chief is familiar with the firefighting needs of Manchester-by-the-Sea, having served as the fire department’s emergency services coordinator from 2004 to 2008, and as a firefighter from 2003 to 2008.
Harrison said McNeilly will be welcomed at the Manchester-by-the-Sea Fire Department.
“He knows the department,” said Harrison. “He was well liked when he was here.”
Based on his resume, the new chief has a long history working in fire services.
McNeilly is leaving the Belmont Fire Department after serving as a firefighter, paramedic and EMS coordinator since he left the Manchester department. He has been Belmont fire lieutenant since 2019. He has also been working since 2017 as a part-time firefighter and paramedic at the Middleton Fire Department.
Before that, McNeilly served with the Essex Fire Department as a firefighter and EMT from 1998 to 2003.
His resume states he is an “experienced public safety provider with a … solid emergency services background with an emphasis in emergency systems development, implementation and ongoing improvement.
McNeilly also worked as a paramedic for Cataldo and the Lyons ambulance service companies in Danvers. He graduated from the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services in Stow in 2003.
Harrison said she hopes McNeilly can revive the use of call firefighters in Manchester — a system absent for a number of years, she said.
“I’m delighted that we have someone who is an active call firefighter,” said Harrison. “He may be able to bring back call firefighting.”
Harrison said the call firefighters would serve to support the department’s 16 professional firefighters.
“We have an excellent and qualified staff at the Fire Department,” she said. “But having call firefighters help with scheduling and vacation time would help.”
Federspiel said outgoing Chief Cleary had expressed plans to be closer to his family.
“The town of Manchester-by-the-Sea is grateful for Chief Cleary’s service over the past three years and his persistent dedication to safety,” said Federspiel. “We thank him and wish him well.”
